A minor traffic infraction turned into an arrest on gun and drug charges in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
On Aug. 16 at about 9:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a failure to use a turn signal.
The driver was found to be on active parole status. During a parole search of his vehicle, officers located a firearm and multiple illegal narcotics, police said.
The subject was subsequently placed under arrest on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and possession of narcotics with the intent to sell.
The subject was later booked into county jail.
