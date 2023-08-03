A “minor use of force” took place in order to control a man who was making threats inside a fitness center in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Employees at 24 Hour Fitness in the Mountain Grove shopping center called police when a customer began acting strangely inside the business and refused to leave, the Redlands P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 3.
“The man began making threats to officers and employees and attempted to charge a female employee but was blocked by police. When the man tried to push the officer aside, a minor use of force occurred,” the Facebook post said.
Paramedics responded and treated the man for a minor injury and determined he had an extremely low blood sugar level, police said.
After the man was given sugar and a sports drink, he recovered and apologized to the officers, the Facebook post said.
