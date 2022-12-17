A missing dog was reunited with its Rialto family after two years, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Dec. 13, Animal Control received a call for service in regard to a stray dog on a school campus in the 200 block of West Randall Avenue, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post. Upon arrival, the dog was seen being very friendly with children and staff coming into the school.
Upon further investigation, the dog was found to have a microchip scanner. An Animal Control officer contacted the microchip company to obtain the owner's information in an attempt to reunite the dog with his owners. The microchip company provided her with the requested information and said the dog’s name is Hunter.
“We were able to find the Luna family, who informed us their dog, Hunter, was stolen from the family two years ago and had been missing ever since,” the Rialto P.D. said.
“This is a great reminder for our community members to have their pets microchipped so they can be reunited with their owners if they ever go missing.”
A dog was reunited with its family after being missing for two years. (Contributed photo by Rialto Police Department)
