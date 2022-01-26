An officer sustained "great bodily injury" after being attacked during a confrontation outside Montclair Place on Jan. 22, according to the Montclair Police Department.
The officer was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment with major injuries requiring extensive care. The officer has since been released from the hospital and is off-duty recovering from the injuries, police said.
Police gave this account of the incident, which occurred in the parking lot toward the west side of the mall:
MPD received several calls of a large group of subjects causing a major disturbance. Mall security advised the subjects were being extremely loud, roaming throughout the mall contacting customers from store to store and yelling profanities at them. Security also received calls from different employees at different stores asking for the group of individuals to be removed from the mall. When confronted by mall security, their behavior continued and at one point they threatened to come back to the location. It appears as if the incident was a planned event by the subjects involved.
Based on the information, MPD officers arrived at the location and contacted approximately a dozen subjects on the west side of the parking lot, and also asked the subjects to leave the area due to the deliberate and unlawful disturbance they were causing. The group immediately scattered, with some of the group going back toward the mall.
Some of the subjects, though, chose to stay at the location and directly challenged officers on scene to fight and/or arrest them. Instead of leaving, one of the subjects turned toward an officer and challenged the officer to fight. The officers attempted to arrest the suspect, but he chose to fight with them on scene.
This caused some of the initial group that scattered to come back to the scene and the officers began to become surrounded. While the officers were attempting to arrest the combative suspect, a second suspect quickly approached the officers and punched one several times in the head and face while armed with a large metal object in the palm of his hand. This caused several subjects on scene to flee the location on foot, some in several vehicles which were parked in the area.
Officers gave chase to the two primary suspects, and both were apprehended across the street from Montclair Place without any additional struggle. Both juvenile suspects, ages 15 and 16, were charged with multiple offenses, including felony assault on a peace officer causing injury, taking of a person from a peace officer, and trespassing. The 15-year-old was charged with an additional violation of assault with a deadly weapon. A third suspect, age 16, was located during the search and also was arrested for obstructing, resisting, or delaying peace officers.
The large metal object the suspect used to commit the offense was located and pictured on this post. It was a large heavy spring, and it is MPD’s belief this was used to enhance the injury caused by the punches to the officer’s head and face.
