A Monterey Park woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting a high school student in Rancho Cucamonga and sending a threatening text message, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Jan. 24 at about 10:02 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to Alta Loma High School (ALHS) for an assault investigation.
Detectives learned that the victim, a student at ALHS, was allegedly assaulted by 18-year-old Genesis Delgado at a home in Rancho Cucamonga prior to the start of school.
As detectives investigated the incident, Delgado allegedly sent a threatening text message to the victim and stated she possessed a handgun. Delgado arrived at the school and was immediately arrested without incident.
Delgado did not have a weapon in her possession when she was arrested at the school. Prior to Delgado's arrival at ALHS, she left a black backpack at a nearby grocery store. Detectives located the backpack and recovered a black handgun inside.
Delgado was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse/cohabitant/date, criminal threats, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
