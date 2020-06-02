Nineteen additional San Bernardino County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the county said in a news release on June 2.
One inmate is at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, 14 are at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, and four are at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
A total of 52 county jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Many of the inmates are only experiencing minor symptoms of the virus. Five inmates have made a complete recovery, the county said.
"The infected inmates are in isolation, being monitored around the clock, and are being provided with medical treatment. Federal patient privacy guidelines restrict the release of additional information regarding the identity of the inmates or their medical treatment," the news release said.
"All inmates continue to be provided with face coverings, cleaning supplies, soap, and are urged to wash their hands repeatedly throughout the day. They are routinely reminded of the need to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.