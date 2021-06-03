A total of 1,003 San Bernardino County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, and all of the inmates have recovered from the virus, the county said in a news release on June 2.
These statistics include county-run facilities such as West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga but do not include state-run facilities such as the prison in Chino.
In addition, a total of 1,034 Sheriff's Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,026 of the employees have recovered. Other employees are expected to return to work in the next few weeks, the county said.
It is unknown when or where the employees were infected with the virus.
"The department continues to encourage all department members to heed the warnings of health officials," the news release said.
