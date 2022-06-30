More than 100 pounds of dangerous fireworks were seized at a business in Montclair on June 28, according to the Montclair Police Department.
Officers acted on a tip of illegal fireworks located at an automotive dealership in the 10300 block of Central Avenue, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
An employee working at the business (a 34-year-old resident of Fullerton) was contacted, showed officers where the fireworks were located, and admitted they were his, police said.
The suspect was arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Jail for felony possession of dangerous fireworks.
