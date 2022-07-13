The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported that a total of more than 12,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated this year.
Thomas Strong, the interim deputy fire marshal, said that interdiction resulted in 11,572 pounds being confiscated. There were 77 citations and three warning citations issued.
In addition, patrols resulted in 928 pounds being confiscated. There were 23 citations and one warning.
