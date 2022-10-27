More than 30 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by officers in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into the city, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 27.
After identifying and locating the vehicle, uniformed narcotics officers conducted a traffic stop on the car.
The driver consented to a search of the vehicle, and during the search, 30 individually wrapped packages of methamphetamine were located concealed in a box in the trunk, police said.
The driver and his passenger were both arrested and booked on multiple felony charges.
