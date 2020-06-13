A suspect was arrested after more than 600 pounds of illegal fireworks were allegedly collected from his residence in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On June 11, the department's Vice Team was provided information regarding the sales of illegal fireworks within the city. Officers investigated those leads and were able to locate the suspect’s residence and seize the dangerous fireworks.
The Vice Team filed felony violations for the sales and possession of illegal fireworks against 32-year-old Vidal Martin Martinez.
The fireworks were subsequently released to the custody of the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
