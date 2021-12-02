A 42-year-old Moreno Valley man was arrested for allegedly being involved in two bank robberies in San Bernardino County, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The first robbery occurred on Oct. 8 at 4000 N. University Parkway in San Bernardino, and afterward, still images were obtained from surveillance video and the information was disseminated to local law enforcement.
Then on Nov. 26, the suspect attempted a second robbery at a bank in Redlands and was taken into custody by Redlands Police Department officers as he was leaving the business.
Detectives determined that Osbaldo Campos Jr. was the suspect who allegedly participated in both crimes.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Karmann at karmann_br@sbcity.org or Sergeant B. Baker at baker_br@sbcity.org.
