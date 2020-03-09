The mother of an 11-year-old girl was arrested after her daughter was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 6, the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail and Children and Family Services began an investigation in Highland.
Detectives determined that Lisa Galindo, 39, allegedly failed to protect the victim.
Highland Station deputies and Crimes Against Children detectives allegedly found drug paraphernalia at Galindo’s residence. Galindo was arrested on a charge of willful child endangerment and booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino with bail set at $100,000.
Children and Family Services took custody of the child and she is expected to recover.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call detectives at the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.