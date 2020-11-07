A motorcyclist died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Nov. 5, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 5:04 p.m., Clifton Ray Vandiver, a 55-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga, was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound along Base Line Road.
At the intersection with Spruce Avenue, a pickup truck traveling westbound on Base Line turned left onto Spruce, crossing into Vandiver's path. Vandiver struck the pickup, sustaining major injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.