A motorcyclist died in a traffic collision on Interstate 215 on June 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 10:06 p.m., a 70-year-old Perris man was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson Fatboy on I-215 southbound, north of Devore Road, within the No. 2 lane, at an unknown speed.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver collided into another motorcycle. As a result of the collision, the driver of the 2004 Harley Davidson Fatboy was ejected onto the roadway.
Immediately thereafter, a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling on I-215 southbound within the No. 1 lane, at about 65 miles per hour and struck the driver of the motorcycle.
As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel. He was identified as Robert T. Davis, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At this time, it is unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the collision.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer D. Chavez at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.