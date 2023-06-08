A motorcyclist was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit, according to the Upland Police Department.
The incident began when officers responded to a large car meet near Interstate 10 and Mountain Avenue in Upland, where traffic was being blocked, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 7.
As an officer tried to stop a motorcycle for traffic violations, the rider took off and led officers on a high-speed pursuit.
The rider soon realized the officer behind him was a motorcycle officer, who was quickly backed up by the Ontario Police Department.
After a 10-mile chase, the rider was arrested when he tried to run inside his residence. He was booked on a charge of felony evading and his motorcycle was impounded.
