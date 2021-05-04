A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision in Muscoy on May 2, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 7:45 p.m., a 911 call was received reporting a motorcyclist struck by a vehicle on Ogden Street and Bronson Street.
The motorcyclist, Jose Marin, 26, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported by ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 8:41 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
