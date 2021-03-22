A man riding a motorcycle died in a collision in Ontario on March 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 10:23 p.m., the Ontario Police Department was notified of a traffic collision on E. D Street, west of Corona Avenue. Officers arrived to find a collision between a mid-size SUV and a motorcycle.
The SUV was traveling westbound on E. D Street and slowing to make a right turn into a residential driveway. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on E. D Street and attempted to pass the SUV on the right. The motorcyclist, identified as Albert Cruz, 35, a resident of Ontario, collided with the SUV.
Cruz was transported to San Antonio Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:34 p.m.
The Ontario P.D. is investigating the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.