A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision in Ontario on June 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 9:46 a.m., Ontario Police Department officers responded to the intersection of Holt Boulevard and Corona Avenue.
Isaac Angel Jackson, 24, a resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 9:56 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
The Ontario P.D. is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.