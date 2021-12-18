A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 7:39 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Hermosa Avenue for a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
Deputies and medical personnel arrived and located the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Justin Palmer, a 47-year-old resident of Ontario, on the ground. Palmer was awake and responsive at the scene; however, he was transported to an area hospital due to his injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
During the investigation, deputies determined the motorcycle was driving west on Arrow Route, west of the Hermosa. A Range Rover traveling eastbound made a left turn in front of the motorcycle and they collided. The driver of the SUV, a 56-year-old La Verne resident, remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
