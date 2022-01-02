A 23-year-old San Bernardino man who was riding a motorcycle died in a traffic collision in the Cajon Pass on Jan. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 10:02 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to the Interstate 15 Freeway near Highway 138.
The motorcyclist, Treyshawn Williams, was pronounced deceased on scene at 10:34 p.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
The CHP was investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.