A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision on the Route 210 Freeway on Feb. 24, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 5:15 a.m., a 2005 Yamaha R6 being driven by an Adelanto resident was heading westbound on the 210, east of Archibald Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga. The Yamaha was traveling at an estimated speed of 90 miles per hour and splitting lanes, according to witness reports.
The motorcyclist attempted to pass two vehicles -- a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a Fontana resident in the HOV lane, and a 2017 Toyota Tacoma being driven by a Victorville resident in the No. 1 lane, the CHP said.
As the motorcyclist was splitting lanes between the HOV and No. 1 lane, he collided with both the Silverado and the Tacoma while attempting to drive past them. He was ejected from the motorcycle and struck the roadway.
Lifesaving measures were administered on scene by emergency medical personnel. The motorcyclist was transported to San Antonio Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity was being withheld pending next of kin notification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.