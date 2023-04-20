A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Upland on April 19, according to the Upland Police Department.
Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Campus Avenue and located the motorcyclist down the roadway after being struck by a vehicle.
Through diligent investigative work, officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle and responded to La Puente, where the vehicle and driver, Adrian Castaneda, 25, were located.
Castaneda was arrested on a charge of felony hit and run.
