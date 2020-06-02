A driver died in a traffic collision on June 1 in San Bernardino, and a person was arrested in connection with the incident, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 2:14 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Toniyo Atkinson. a 42-year-old San Bernardino resident, was westbound on Lynwood Avenue approaching Mountain Avenue. The victim was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Mountain, approaching the intersection with Lynwood.
The victim failed to stop for the stop sign, drove in the path of the Tahoe, and was broadsided, police said. The driver of the Honda, an unidentified 37-year-old San Bernardino resident, was killed as a result of the collision, police said.
Speed and alcohol were factors in the collision, police said.
Atkinson was taken into custody on a DUI related charge.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
