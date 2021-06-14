A motorist was arrested for a warrant and alleged firearm violations in San Bernardino on June 6, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 2:25 p.m., Deputy Price from the Sheriff's Central Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Date Place and Elm Avenue.
Price contacted the driver of the vehicle, identified as San Bernardino resident Damionte Tyler, and determined he had an active warrant.
During a search of the vehicle, Price allegedly located a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun. The M&P Shield was loaded with seven live 9mm ammunition rounds. Tyler was taken into custody for possession of a loaded unregistered firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, the Sheriff's Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.