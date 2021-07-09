A 50-year-old Moreno Valley man was arrested on charges of DUI and hit and run after allegedly being involved in a traffic collision in which a person was injured in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 8 at 8:46 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Milliken Avenue and Victoria Park Lane.
Witnesses reported one of the vehicles rolled over after colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the rolled-over vehicle, later identified as Gilbert Sanchez, got out of his vehicle and fled on foot, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies conducted an area check and located Sanchez walking northbound on Milliken. While detaining Sanchez, deputies could smell a strong odor of an alcohol beverage on Sanchez’s breath, the Sheriff's Department said.
Upon further investigation, deputies determined that Sanchez was allegedly traveling at an unsafe speed northbound on Milliken, ran a red light, and collided with a second vehicle, causing injury to the other driver. That driver was transported to a local hospital.
Sanchez was booked at West Valley Detention Center and his bail was set at $100,000.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
