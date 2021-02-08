A motorist was arrested on a DUI charge after his vehicle rammed into a vehicle driven by a police officer, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Feb. 6 at about 9:30 p.m., an on-duty San Bernardino Police officer was patrolling in his marked police vehicle. The officer was stopped at a red signal at the intersection of 5th Street and Cabrera Avenue when a Toyota Tacoma driven by Abelardo Gurrola, a 41-year-old San Bernardino resident, collided into the rear of the officer’s vehicle, police said.
Both parties were injured as a result of the collision and were transported to local hospitals. The officer has since been released from the hospital, but Gurrola remained hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed Gurrola was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. He was arrested for felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.