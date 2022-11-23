A multi-alarm fire damaged a motel in San Bernardino on Nov. 23, but no injuries were reported, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 4:57 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1700 block of South Waterman Avenue after 911 callers reported that smoke was coming from the third floor of the Quality Inn.
Upon investigation, crews found a fire located between the 2nd and 3rd floors threatening both levels. The call was quickly balanced to a second alarm to bring additional crews and apparatus to the scene. Firefighters simultaneously worked on evacuations, primary searches of the impacted units and fire attack. Crews worked to suppress the blaze and limit both horizontal and vertical spread of the fire.
Firefighters were successful in evacuating the affected areas and stopping the fire from spreading further. Within 30 minutes of arrival, the fire was knocked down.
All guests were successfully evacuated without injury.
While multiple units were impacted by smoke damage or utility interruption, more than 75 rooms were saved. Hotel management was working with those displaced for lodging arrangements. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
