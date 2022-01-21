A murder suspect was arrested and another suspect was arrested for allegedly being an accessory in the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Jan. 18 at 8:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the area of Pacific Street and Conejo Drive in San Bernardino after a man, later identified as 59-year-old Willie Dandy, was found deceased in a flood control channel.
Deputies, along with officers from the San Bernardino Police Department, secured the scene and detained several subjects from a homeless encampment nearby. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Department – Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation.
Through investigation, detectives learned a suspect, identified as Dubravny Robinson, a 51-year-old San Bernardino resident, and Dandy were in a physical altercation which resulted in Dandy’s death, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Detectives also learned a second suspect, 45-year-old Michael Gochanour, allegedly assisted Robinson after the murder. Gochanour was taken into custody at the scene and booked in at Central Detention Center on a charge of being an accessory after the fact.
On Jan. 20, deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division located Robinson in Highland and took him into custody. He was booked in at Central Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $1 million bail.
