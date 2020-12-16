A suspect who allegedly shot two people, one of them fatally, in Colton earlier this year has been arrested, according to the Colton Police Department.
The incident occurred on March 28 in the 300 block of North Sperry Drive. Anthony Laguna, a 32-year-old Rialto resident, was shot while sitting in a vehicle and later died at a local hospital. A second victim, a 24-year-old man from Colton, was also shot and taken to a hospital.
During the ongoing investigation, Colton detectives were able to develop leads in the case and identified Floyd Lang III, a 33-year-old Ontario resident, as the suspect. On Dec. 15, detectives observed Lang exit a vehicle and he was contacted and arrested without incident.
Anyone with information in reference to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Jaeger at (909) 370-5028.
