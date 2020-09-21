A 39-year-old Redlands man, suspected of killing his 62-year-old mother, was shot to death by police when he allegedly charged at officers with a weapon as they tried to take him into custody on Sept. 18, according to the Redlands Police Department
Police were called to the 1300 block of North Church Street at about 6:30 p.m. after a man came home to find his wife injured and bleeding in their apartment. The couple’s son, who was also in the apartment, fled the scene, police said.
Police located the suspect a few minutes later at the corner of Church Street and Lugonia Avenue in Redlands and attempted to take him into custody.
The suspect was shot when he refused to comply with officers and charged at them with a weapon, police said.
Redlands Fire Department paramedics treated both the suspect and the female victim on scene. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he died in surgery. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Redlands P.D. is investigating the murder. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting, in keeping with Redlands P.D. policy.
