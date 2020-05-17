A naked man was arrested after he allegedly committed several felonies during an incident in Highland on May 16, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Alejandro Avendano, a 39-year-old Long Beach resident, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted burglary, criminal threats, possession of stolen property, and felony evading.
The Sheriff's Department gave this account of the incident:
At 8:51 a.m., deputies received a call of a suspect driving a green Chevrolet truck that almost collided into a vehicle in the area of Baseline Street and Church Street.
As deputies responded to the location, other calls were received regarding a naked subject trying to break into a residence but left in a green Chevrolet truck.
Another citizen called to report a subject who was running around naked in their backyard.
As other service calls were reported, deputies located the Chevrolet and the driver, identified as Avendano, in the area of Baseline Street and Church Street.
Deputies attempted to stop the Chevrolet and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The Chevrolet collided into the northeast wall at Weaver Avenue and Greenspot Road.
Avendano resisted but was eventually detained by deputies. The vehicle he was driving was found to be stolen from the city of Lakewood. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Highland Police Department at (909) 425-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
