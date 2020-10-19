A naked woman lit a fire in a trash bin in Rancho Cucamonga and then allegedly stabbed a man who reported the incident to police, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Oct. 16 at 11:35 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the 9300 block of Buffalo Avenue for a report of an attempted murder.
The victim and an occupant were seated in their vehicle while observing the naked suspect light a fire in a trash bin. The suspect, later identified as Jessica Lopez, a 42-year-old Montclair resident, was throwing objects at the fire, causing it to grow.
The victim got his cellphone out of his nearby vehicle and called 9-1-1. Lopez surprised the victim and stabbed him one time in the chest. The stab wound was not life threatening, and the victim removed the knife from his chest. Lopez remained in the area, displaying bizarre behavior until the deputies arrived, the Sheriff's Department said.
Lopez was booked into West Valley Detention Center and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D.. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
