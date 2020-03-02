Before he took eighth place in the Auto Club 400 race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana this past weekend, NASCAR driver Aric Almirola made a crowd-pleasing visit to Joe Baca Middle School in Bloomington.
Almirola and his sponsor, Smithfield Foods, donated a $10,000 check to the school's Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program to assist in purchasing vital resources to support the academic advancement of students.
During a special presentation on Feb. 28, Almirola spoke to the students about his personal life experiences as a Hispanic youth and race car driver, and encouraged them to pursue their passions through education, determination and hard work.
“I am humbled to be able to leverage my platform to give back to a Hispanic-centric community and provide kids with the tools and opportunities to pursue their dreams,” said Almirola. “As a Cuban-American who was able to kick start his career with the help of a program supporting Hispanics, and now as a father of two, I know the importance of wanting to provide children with the best education possible.”
“We’re so grateful for brands like Smithfield that believe in the importance of education, and community leaders like Aric who take the time to connect with our kids,” said Michael Williford, principal at Joe Baca Middle School. “With their generous donation, our students will be able to continue to support our STEM program by purchasing 3D printers and materials. We will be able to assist our students in developing their skills for the jobs of tomorrow.”
