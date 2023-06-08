A necklace worth about $110,000 was stolen from a store in San Bernardino, but police later recovered it, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The grand theft occurred recently at a jewelry store in the Inland Center Mall, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 7.
After the suspect stole the 29-karat necklace, detectives investigated the case and quickly identified the suspect and his whereabouts. The jewelry was recovered and returned to the store.
