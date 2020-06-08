A 32-year-old Nevada man was arrested in San Bernardino during an operation to fight human trafficking, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
During the enforcement operation on June 5, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle.
The driver was identified as Arthur Hester, who was allegedly found to be in possession of an illegal, loaded firearm.
Investigators also determined the Hester was allegedly involved in human trafficking. Two human trafficking victims were contacted and found to have been trafficked by Hester from the State of Washington, police said.
Hester was arrested on charges of pimping and pandering and was transported to the San Bernardino Central Detention Center, where he was booked. He is currently being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
“This is yet another example of how transitory criminals are coming into and exploiting our city. The San Bernardino Police Department and community members are coming together to put a stop to it,” said Investigations Captain Adam Affrunti in a news release.
Community involvement plays an integral part in the fight against human trafficking, and law enforcement appreciates and encourages the assistance and information provided by the public, Affrunti said. Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino Police Department’s Vice Unit can do so directly by calling (909) 384-5667 or by email at vice@sbcity.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact WeTip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave information on the WeTip website at www.wetip.com.
