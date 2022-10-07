The food, diapers and housing support offered by Chaffey College’s Panther Care Program helped Quintisha Sherard stay enrolled in her classes during the pandemic.
The public health major, who is a single mother of five, says she’s now an “A” student with high hopes for her future.
“Chaffey College has been like a family to me,” she said. “This program is a major blessing in my life.”
The resources Sherard obtained are now offered through Panther Essentials, a center that held a grand opening celebration on Oct. 6 at the Rancho Cucamonga campus. The ribbon-cutting drew both campus and community members.
Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry Shannon said the center provides the holistic support that students need.
A 2021 survey revealed that more than 60 percent of Chaffey students have experienced at least one basic needs insecurity during the pandemic, including 39 percent experiencing food insecurity and 54 percent with housing insecurities. About 11 percent of Chaffey students reported being homeless.
“Our students can’t learn unless they’re fed, have housing and other things that are critical for their success,” Shannon said.
Albert Rodriguez, director of student equity and engagement, said the idea for a dedicated center came from the Panther Pantry drive-thru events. Staff members saw the increasing needs of Chaffey students and sought a way to better serve them.
“I’m fortunate to work at a campus that cares so much about our students, not only academically but the whole student,” Rodriguez said.
Other needs supported through Panther Essentials include a “professional closet” to provide students with attire for job interviews, wellness books to check out and help with signing up for CalFresh and Medi-Cal.
