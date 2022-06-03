San Bernardino County’s latest public building project expands the county’s law-and-justice bandwidth and serves as a boost to downtown San Bernardino.
The newly built Public Defender headquarters on the former site of the First American Title building is the latest addition to the downtown justice district and will allow the Public Defender’s Office to better serve its clients as well as prevent first offenses and recidivism.
“This building and the Public Defender’s Office symbolize the county’s commitment to innovation and efficiency,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman in a news release. “This project will allow for cost-saving consolidation. Adult Services has been spread out over three different office locations. This building allowed the Public Defender to move that team here in one location.”
This is the first public defender’s office in the state to go completely digital with record-keeping functions, Hagman said.
The three-story building at 323 W. Court Street, across from the historic courthouse, has two floors of offices that serve 120 county employees, with room for growth. It includes:
• A state-of-the art training room that can be converted into a mock trial courtroom.
• Common work areas that promote collaboration and stress-relief.
Besides providing the defense services that are essential to the operation of the criminal justice system, the Public Defender’s Office:
• Operates the Parent and Child Connection Program
• Strives to ensure better outcomes for youth and neighborhoods through the “Let’s End Truancy Program”
• Conducts record clearing clinics that remove barriers to employment for those committed to improving their lives
• Employs a team of social workers to help their clients obtain resources needed for stability and self-sufficiency, such as housing, behavioral health counseling, social services, and alcohol and drug rehabilitation.
“This building symbolizes the Board of Supervisors’ trust and recognition of the need for a strong and well-funded Public Defender,” said Public Defender Thomas Sone. “This new environment fosters the overall well-being of our team and allows us to better serve our clients. It not only stands as a pledge to defend the rights and dignity of our clients but also provide equitable access to justice.”
The new Public Defender's Office recently opened in San Bernardino.
