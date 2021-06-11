Members of a new San Bernardino County Fire Department all-risk hand crew have completed their hiring and critical training and are ready to respond.
The new hand crew, dubbed “Crew 7,” is based out of the Glen Helen Fire Camp, said Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike McClintock in a news release.
Crew 7 will join Crew 6 as an additional paid, professional hand crew. Professional hand drew members go through training that includes wildland fire behavior, advanced wildland firefighting tactics, saw and hand tool techniques, helicopter operations, confined space awareness, structure protection techniques, and Haz-Mat responder functions. All members are emergency medical technicians (EMT) or first-responder trained.
The new fire suppression aides have completed their 80-hour critical training, culminating with a dynamic field day in Lake Arrowhead.
“The addition of Crew 7 gives us another card in the deck of firefighting options,” said San Bernardino County Fire Battalion Chief Mike Wakoski.
Hand crews commonly respond as part of the department's initial attack dispatch and are vital in assisting with perimeter control, line construction and structure defense. Hand crew teams can serve multiple roles in fire suppression as they can create firelines, defensible space, and conduct mop-up operations, improving efficiency and relieving firefighters and medic engines to return back to service.
