Nine people and two dogs were rescued from the Santa Ana River in Colton after a strong rainstorm left them stranded on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At 1:40 p.m., San Bernardino County Fire Dispatch requested assistance from the Sheriff's Aviation Unit regarding subjects stranded in the river near Riverside Avenue and Agua Mansa Road. The rainfall had flooded the normally dry river and trapped the transients, all of whom were between the ages of 24 and 62, on small pockets of land.
The crew of Air Rescue 307 responded from San Bernardino in adverse weather conditions, battling rain and wind during the flight.
Upon arrival, the crew spotted the people waving for help. The crew hoisted a Sheriff's Dive Team member down to them and each victim was individually rescued and transported to awaiting medical personnel.
One victim was rescued from a tree house over water, while another victim was rescued from a vehicle caught in the flood. The remaining victims and the dogs were rescued from land areas surrounded by rushing water.
