Nine persons were arrested in Rancho Cucamonga during a DUI enforcement operation on Aug. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The Rancho Cucamonga Station made 75 traffic stops on that day.
Four drivers were arrested for suspicion of DUI, two drivers for a speed contest, one driver for transportation of heroin, and two drivers for warrants.
In addition, three drivers were cited for driving without a license, two were cited for driving on a suspended license, and 36 other citations were issued for various traffic offenses, the Sheriff's Department said.
While the state’s stay-at-home order is limiting how often people are out, the Rancho Cucamonga Station is committed to keeping members of the public safe when they do need to run essential errands, the Sheriff's Department said.
“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal, and puts a further strain on resources in the middle of a pandemic,” Deputy Melissa Harrison said. “We are still out there and will not hesitate to stop drivers who drive impaired.”
Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Funding for this DUI patrol was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
