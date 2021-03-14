Nine persons were arrested during a street-level John and Prostitution Operation conducted by the San Bernardino Police Department on March 8, police said.
This operation was part of an ongoing effort, through heavy presence and enforcement, to suppress human trafficking and prostitution in San Bernardino. This is executed by targeting purchasers, “Johns,” attempting to solicit prostitutes and prostitutes attempting to solicit “Johns.”
During the operation, officers arrested seven suspects for solicitation for prostitution and an additional two suspects for (sex seller) solicitation for prostitution.
In addition, one female juvenile victim was rescued, and four vehicles were impounded.
"Community involvement plays an integral part in the fight against human trafficking, and law enforcement appreciates and encourages the assistance and information provided by the public," the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release.
Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino P.D.'s Vice Team can do so directly by calling (909) 384-5667 or by email at vice@sbcity.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.