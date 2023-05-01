Nine persons were injured, two of them seriously, in a seven-car collision in San Bernardino on April 30, authorities said.
The incident, which occurred at 2:30 p.m., was the result of a driver in a stolen vehicle running a red light.
After the crash at the intersection of Del Rosa and Highland avenues, the suspect fled the scene.
Firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department had to extricate some of the injured persons from their vehicles.
Two people were hospitalized after suffering critical injuries. Seven other persons suffered moderate injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.