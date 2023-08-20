Nine members of the San Bernardino County Fire Department have deployed to Lahaina in Hawaii with California Task Force 6 - Urban Search and Rescue to provide disaster assistance.
Serving in the roles of a plan manager, rescue specialists and hazardous materials specialists, the firefighters will likely be deployed for two weeks.
Devastating fires in Maui have killed more than 100 people and destroyed more than 2,000 businesses, homes, and structures this month.
Urban Search and Rescue is a "multi-hazard" discipline that may be needed for a variety of emergencies or disasters, including earthquakes, hurricanes, typhoons, storms, tornadoes, floods, dam failures, technological accidents, terrorist activities and hazardous materials releases.
CA-TF6 is one of 28 National Task Forces and one of eight in California that respond as either FEMA or as a California EMA resource during emergencies requiring highly skilled search and rescue personnel.
