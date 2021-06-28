Due to increased fire danger, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District and the San Bernardino County Fire Department will be implementing a closure of the North Etiwanda Preserve over the Fourth of July holiday.
The closure will be effective from 8 pm. on Friday, July 2 through 6:30 a.m. on Monday, July 5.
A violation of the closure order is punishable by a fine of $1,000.
The closure order can be viewed at www.RCFire.org.
The closure is necessary to provide for public safety and prevent the ignition of a wildfire that can damage or destroy the natural resources of the region and the historically significant areas within the North Etiwanda Preserve, officials said.
“The North Etiwanda Preserve is a local treasure and a historically important place within our community,” said Rancho Cucamonga Fire Marshal Rob Ball. “Those among us who insist on using fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday put our homes and our open space recreation areas at risk of destruction from a wildfire started by fireworks.”
All fireworks are illegal in the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District, “which includes all of the City of Rancho Cucamonga and undeveloped areas north of the city,” Ball said. “This includes safe and sane fireworks that can be purchased in neighboring cities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.