The number of homeless persons in San Bernardino County increased almost 20 percent this year, according to a report issued recently by the county.
Fontana had 116 homeless persons, the annual report said.
The City of San Bernardino had 1,056 homeless persons, which was by far the largest total of any individual city. Victorville had 451 and Colton had 136.
"Findings of San Bernardino County’s annual Point-In-Time Count (PITC), which took place on Jan. 23, call for cities and the county to recognize the recent evolution of homelessness as a human services crisis, and to work together to provide much needed services and housing," said San Bernardino County 5th District Supervisor Josie Gonzales, who is also chair of the Interagency Council on Homelessness.
The data collected found that 3,125 people in the county were homeless, a 19.9 percent increase compared to the 2019 count, when 2,607 people were identified.
Of the additional 518 homeless counted, 470 are identified as unsheltered, and 48 sheltered individuals are temporarily housed in shelters, motels, or through transitional housing programs.
“Our efforts to end homelessness must remain a top priority countywide,” said Gonzales, whose district includes part of Fontana. “Yes, these numbers are disheartening; but the Point–In-Time Count data is the realistic key to helping us adjust our strategies to combat this pervasive problem.
“The data gives us the evidence of the actual state of homelessness and is the impetus for us to be innovative in our plans to provide the needed wraparound services and housing, while aggressively going after any and all funding available that will enable us to get individuals and families, especially those at high risk, off the streets."
For a second year, the county used the ESRI Survey 123 for ArcGIS technology to gather real-time data. About 600 volunteers used targeted mapping provided by the County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement (H.O.P.E.) Team to identify homeless encampments, to connect with the homeless, and to conduct online interviews.
Data sought to identify how many persons became homeless for the first time during the past 12 months, as well as those who have a life-threatening health condition, and/or had been released from jail or prison during the past 12 months. Of those 1,517 interviewed, 434 (28.6 percent) are first time homeless, 310 (20.4 percent) have a chronic health condition, and 346 (22.8 percent) were recently released from jail or prison.
“We have a human services crisis with some very high risk homeless populations, like our seniors. There has been a 95 percent increase of homeless persons age 55 and over since 2017, many of whom have life threatening health conditions,” said Kent Paxton, chair of the ICH Point-In-Time Count Committee. “We must have long-term housing solutions for those who are most vulnerable."
