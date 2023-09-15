Throughout the nation, there has been an alarming rise in the number of thefts of Kia and Hyundai automobiles, and Redlands was hit particularly hard recently.
More than a dozen of those vehicles were reported stolen in the past week, the Redlands Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 14.
“Other police agencies in California have reported similar thefts related to a challenge posted online,” the Facebook post said.
Videos on TikTok and other social media sites have shown thieves how to steal Hyundais and Kias by taking advantage of a security flaw.
“Vehicle owners are encouraged to use anti-theft devices and to contact their dealership to determine if they are eligible for equipment upgrades,” the Redlands P.D. said.
----- ON SEPT. 11, a teenager was arrested in connection with a theft of a Kia Forte in Redlands.
Officers attempted a traffic stop after an Automated License Plate Recognition camera alerted on the stolen car in the area of Brockton Avenue and New York Street.
Following a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a bollard on the Orange Blossom Trail, near Sylvan Boulevard and Lincoln Street.
A 15-year-old passenger was arrested as a suspect in the theft.
The driver of the vehicle escaped following an extensive search with the K-9 Unit and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Air Support Unit.
Officers located an air soft gun and black ski masks inside the vehicle.
The incident is under investigation.
