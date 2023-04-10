After spending nearly 20 years as a stay-at-home mother, Diana Ellsworth put her nurturing skills to good use by pursuing her dream of a career in nursing.
While attending San Bernardino Valley College’s Nursing School, Ellsworth was accepted into a sponsorship program through Dignity Health - Community Hospital San Bernardino (CHSB), where she found her second home.
Upon graduation, she wholeheartedly accepted a position at CHSB for two years.
“I was 52 when I finally became a nurse, and I’ve been here 11 years now,” said Ellsworth, who is an RN in the Telemetry Department. “I’ll stay here until I retire because I’m doing what I always wanted to do — helping people to get better.”
Outside of work, Ellsworth enjoys sewing — a skill she learned from her grandmother and has turned it into an act of human kindness for staff and patients.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellsworth started making hats and face masks for co-workers out of scrubs that were no longer needed. Many offered to pay her, but she refused.
Soon, Ellsworth’s kindness spread throughout the hospital, reaching children in Community Hospital’s Children’s Subacute Center. In recent years, she has sewn comforting gifts for them, including blankets with matching pillows for Christmas, and stuffed animal dogs during COVID-19.
“Diana spent hours of her personal time sewing 80 stuffed animals and blankets for every single child in our Pediatric Subacute Center,” recalled June Collison, the CHSB Hospital president. “These stuffed animals brought the children joy and companionship during those times of isolation.”
“The kids live there, and if I can make something that can bring a smile to their faces and make them happy, that makes me feel good,” Ellsworth said.
She has touched many lives and has been described by her nursing peers as the “epitome of kindness and giving.”
