An off-duty police officer was arrested on an attempted murder charge, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 3 at 1:17 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near the Stoddard Wells off-highway vehicle (OHV) area of Apple Valley.
Deputies and medical aid arrived and found the victim, a 48-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was airlifted to a trauma center and is expected to survive.
Deputies located the suspect and he was detained without incident. Deputies determined the suspect, Ishmail Tamayo, a 44-year-old resident of Ontario, is an off-duty officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.
Detectives investigated the incident and learned that three friends were camping and shooting guns at the OHV area over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, for reasons still under investigation, Tamayo allegedly shot the victim.
Tamayo was booked at High Desert Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Guerry, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
