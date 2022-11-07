An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release.
On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
The officer, Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, and several friends were drinking at this location. Rodarte exited the business, allegedly pulled his service weapon from his waistband, and fired several shots into the air. Rodarte remained in the parking lot for several moments before allegedly firing another volley of rounds into the air. Rodarte and his friends then fled the scene in multiple vehicles.
Responding deputies identified Rodarte from witness statements and conducted an extensive area check to locate him but were unsuccessful.
Rodarte turned himself in at the Twin Peaks Sheriff Station later that day without incident.
Deputies served a search warrant at Rodarte's residence and recovered multiple firearms. Rodarte was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center. Rodarte, a three-year employee, was placed on administrative leave pending the criminal investigation.
San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman released the following statement about the incident: “I’m extremely disappointed at what I have been told so far and what I saw on a copy of the business surveillance video. The conduct is not something that is fitting of a San Bernardino Police officer, or any officer for that matter. While I will withhold judgment until the investigation has concluded, I will tell you that this is not what I expect, and this is not conduct that represents the vast majority of our officers.”
